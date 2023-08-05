Police make appeal after two dogs with a weight attached found dead in Co Tyrone lake

Carricklongfield Road area Aughnacloy

A report was sent to police that the dogs had been found with a weight attached to them in the lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy. The PSNI said a post-mortem examination will be carried out and they were in touch with the local dog warden.

Inspector Hughes said: "Officers received a report that the dogs were found weighted down in the water shortly after 7pm on Friday August 4. "The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.