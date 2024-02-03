Police name Limavady murder victim as Blake Newland as town said to be in shock at killing

The victim, aged 17, has been named locally as Blake Newland.

Blake, who was 17, was from the Limavady area.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “Police received a report at around 9.35pm last night, Friday 2nd February, that a man in his 50s had been stabbed.

"Officers attended and while carrying out enquiries they located Blake who was also seriously injured with stab wounds in a nearby house.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched a murder investigation and cordoned off part of Woodland Walk in Limavady after a stabbing incident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Blake was taken to hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries.

"The second injured man was taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Six males have now been arrested and are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries."

Detective Chief Inspector Gibson continued: "We are at an early stage of this murder investigation and officers remain in the area conducting enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

SDLP Limavady councillor Ashleen Schenning said the local community has been rocked by the fatal stabbing.

Councillor Schenning said: "The entire community in Limavady is in a state of shock following this fatal stabbing last night that took the life of a teenage boy and left others injured.

"This is a quiet and close-knit community where nobody expects something like this to happen on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager who was killed as a result of this incident. A young life being cut so short is utterly tragic and I can only imagine what they are dealing with today.

“We know from bitter experience that knife crime can often have tragic consequences and the use of a weapon in this attack is particularly concerning.

“I would ask for anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police so that those responsible can be apprehended and brought to justice.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald appealed to the public to assist the police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I extend my sympathies to the family and friends of the teenage boy,” she said.

“This attack has shocked the local community and I am sure the community will support his family.