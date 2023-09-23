The off-duty officer, a 30-year-old man, was arrested at the hotel in Ballymena on Thursday. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Earlier police said a criminal investigation has been launched, as well as a professional standards department misconduct probe.

On Saturday, a police spokesperson said the 30-year-old man has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, four counts of common assault, and disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 19.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," they added.