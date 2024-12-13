Police officer ‘grabbed and punched in the face’ during vehicle stop in central Belfast

A police officer was grabbed and punched in the face after stopping a car in central Belfast in the early hours of Friday

A 35-year-old man was arrested following the incident in the Dublin Road area.

A police spokesperson said a car was pulled over after being noticed "driving suspiciously".

"Shortly after 12.20am , while on patrol, officers noticed a car being driven suspiciously in the Dublin Road area of the city centre," they said.

"They stopped the car and spoke with the driver, who attempted to make-off from police.

"He then drove the car a short distance, while holding onto an officer and punching the officer in the face. He also grabbed and pulled two other officers."

The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including three counts of assault on police, resisting police and dangerous driving.

A police spokesperson said none of the officers received serious injuries but the incident "could have had very serious consequences".

"Assaults on our officers are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'," they said.