Police officer ‘grabbed and punched in the face’ during vehicle stop in central Belfast
A 35-year-old man was arrested following the incident in the Dublin Road area.
A police spokesperson said a car was pulled over after being noticed "driving suspiciously".
"Shortly after 12.20am , while on patrol, officers noticed a car being driven suspiciously in the Dublin Road area of the city centre," they said.
"They stopped the car and spoke with the driver, who attempted to make-off from police.
"He then drove the car a short distance, while holding onto an officer and punching the officer in the face. He also grabbed and pulled two other officers."
The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including three counts of assault on police, resisting police and dangerous driving.
A police spokesperson said none of the officers received serious injuries but the incident "could have had very serious consequences".
"Assaults on our officers are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'," they said.
"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed a grey Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian in the city centre between midnight and 12.20am to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 27 of 13/12/24."