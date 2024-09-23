Police organised crime team probing sectarian intimidation release man aged 64

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 64-year-old man arrested earlier today by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch investigating sectarian intimidation has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

He had been arrested on suspicion of attempted intimidation following searches conducted in the Antrim and Belfast areas during which a number of items were seized including electronic items and a quantity of fireworks.

The searches were related to an investigation into intimidation and reports of criminal damage to properties in Ballycraigy, Antrim town, which were made in May and June, and were treated as "sectarian-motivated hate crimes”

