Police organised crime team probing sectarian intimidation release man aged 64
He had been arrested on suspicion of attempted intimidation following searches conducted in the Antrim and Belfast areas during which a number of items were seized including electronic items and a quantity of fireworks.
The searches were related to an investigation into intimidation and reports of criminal damage to properties in Ballycraigy, Antrim town, which were made in May and June, and were treated as "sectarian-motivated hate crimes”
The PSNI said inquiries remain ongoing, and anyone with any information which might assist, is asked to contact officers on 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous.