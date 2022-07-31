Police probe petrol bomb attack

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “It was reported just before 12:25am that a male was observed in the garden of a property in the area.

“It is believed that he dropped the object in the garden, where it ignited and was subsequently extinguished. No-one was in the property at the time and there have been no reports of any damage to the property.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 63 of 31/7/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.