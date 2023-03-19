News you can trust since 1737
Police release man held over New IRA claim on DCI John Caldwell shooting

A man arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of senior PSNI detective John Caldwell has been released.

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 1 min read

The man had been detained in Londonderry on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released following questioning. The investigation continues."

A typed message was posted on a wall in Londonderry last month purportedly from the New IRA, claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell's attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.
Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

The detective remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

