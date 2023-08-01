Police seek information after woman aged in her 80’s is hit by a van in the south Belfast area
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the south Belfast area on Monday (July 31).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:58 BST
Constable McClean said: “Officers attended a collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian, aged in her 80s, at approximately 12.30pm on the Malone Road.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
“A driver was cautioned at the scene. Our investigation is continuing and anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured any mobile or dash-cam footage, can contact 101, quoting reference number 861 of 31/07/23.”