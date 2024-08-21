Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are trying to find a group of youths who attacked a random man on a bus, then sprayed another with a fire extinguisher.

It happened in the Falls Road area of west Belfast on Tuesday, August 20.

Police said that “at around 9:15pm, it was reported that a man in his 20s who was on board a Glider service in the area was struck on the back of the head by an unknown object”.

They continued: “It was reported that a number of youths, who were believed to have been involved in this unprovoked attack, were challenged by a number of passengers on board. The passenger received an injury to his head following the incident.

“The youths are believed to have taken fire extinguishers from the service and as they were confronted by a man in his 40s on board, the man was sprayed in the face by one of the youths armed with the fire extinguisher.

"The males then got off the Glider service and made off towards the Dunville Park area.