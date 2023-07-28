Police treating Belfast fire as arson as bin set alight causes the outside area of a restaurant to be destroyed
Inspector Edgar said: "We received a report of a fire in the area at around 4.40am, which is being treated as arson. It is believed a bin was set alight, which spread to a gazebo and a store.
"Following police enquiries a 37-year-old man was identified and arrested. He remains in police custody at this time.
"Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 195 of 26/07/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.