Police urge members of the public to be on their guard following recent reports of ‘sextortion’ incidents

A PSNI poster warning about sextotion

Police are asking members of the public to be on their guard following recent reports of online blackmail of an intimate or sexual nature, commonly known as ‘sextortion’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Derry City & Strabane have issued the appeal.

Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said: "‘Sextortion, particularly where a child victim is involved, is a heinous and disgusting crime. The perpetrators want to shame their victims into keeping quiet about their ordeal and blackmail them for money.

"I want any young person out there who may be experiencing this to know that police are here to help you. There is nothing to be ashamed of. You can contact us in confidence and you will be treated with dignity and respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Police Service has issued online safety advice, which includes:

Don’t get lured or pushed into compromising situations. Trust your gut, and end uncomfortable situations immediately.

Always remember that what goes online may well stay online.

Be wary about whom you invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites. Do not accept friendship requests from complete strangers.

Update the privacy settings on your social networking accounts so only people you know can view your account. Do not include any sensitive or private information in profiles.