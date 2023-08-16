News you can trust since 1737
Police urge members of the public to stop using illegal television streaming as a number of items are seized in County Armagh

Detectives investigating intellectual property crime, such as illegal television streaming in the County Armagh area, have conducted a search today (August 16).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Aug 2023

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Officers conducted a proactive policing operation at a property in the Cullyhanna area. A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“While the focus of these investigations are on the providers of the service, those who use the services are also liable to prosecution. We would urge anybody using these services to stop.

“Using illegal streaming devices may appear to be a bargain, but what it means is that revenue to the legitimate economy is lost.”