Police urge Northern Ireland retailers to report offences during national week of action targeting business crime

Retail NI Chief Executive Glynn Roberts and Superintendent Allister Hagan from the Police Service of Northern Ireland launch the national week of action on business crime, with a series of Safer Business Action Days across Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has urged businesses to report offences, to help reduce business crime across the country.

As part of a week of action which begins on Monday, 14th October police will conduct planned operations, engage with local businesses and the community as the public will see high visibility patrols across town and city centres across Northern Ireland.

As part of the proactive approach, officers will be holding Safer Business Action Days (SaBA) to deliver focused operations with patrols, a range of crime prevention activity and the targeted intervention of offenders.

Superintendent Allister Hagan said: “This year, we will be focusing on encouraging businesses to report criminal activity to police, to help tackle some of our most prolific offenders.

"We are aware that our business community do not always contact police when dealing with this type of offence, but through increased engagement and crime prevention initiatives; we hope this will provide reassurance that our officers are there to help.

“Through our local Neighbourhood policing officers, we want retailers and businesses to engage with police to help us target our approach to reducing business crime.

"Under reporting is an issue that police are aware of, but we want all members of our local communities to come forward if they have been a victim of crime or see something suspicious. This information is vital in apprehending offenders, focus resources and ultimately reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. “We have an extremely diverse range of businesses for shoppers visiting our town and cities. This is one of the key elements that makes Northern Ireland a great place to work, live and socialise.

"We hope that further businesses will see the potential of making towns and cities across Northern Ireland their home. “Our towns and cities have some of the lowest crime rates in the UK. We want retailers, businesses and the local community to feel safe when shopping and doing business across Northern Ireland.

"Working closely with our key stakeholders and partner agencies, we will continue to make towns and cities desirable and prosperous where business crime is not tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."