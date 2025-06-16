Preparatory work begins ahead of mass grave excavation at mother and baby home

The excavation is part of efforts to try to identify the remains of infants who died at the home between 1925 and 1961. Picture date: Monday June 16, 2025

Pre-excavation work on the site of a notorious former mother and baby home in Tuam in Co Galway has begun.

The preparatory phase, which will last around four weeks, comes ahead of the full-scale excavation of the site to try to identify the remains of infants who died at the home between 1925 and 1961.

In 2014, research led by local historian Catherine Corless indicated that 796 babies and young children were buried in a sewage system at the Co Galway institution across that time period.

The St Mary's home for unmarried mothers and their children was run by the Bon Secours Sisters, a religious order of Catholic nuns.

In 2021, Irish premier Micheal Martin delivered an apology on behalf of the state for the treatment of women and children who were housed in mother and baby homes across Ireland .

The Bon Secours Sisters also offered a "profound apology" after acknowledging the order had "failed to protect the inherent dignity" of women and children in the Tuam home.

The work at the burial site, which is being undertaken by the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention , Tuam (ODAIT), will involve exhumation, analysis, identification if possible, and re-interment of the remains at the site.

The pre-excavation work includes the installation of a 2.4-metre hoarding around the perimeter.

The site will now be subject to security monitoring on a 24-hour basis to ensure the forensic integrity of the site during the excavation.

The excavation is anticipated to last two years.

Ahead of the preparatory work, Daniel MacSweeney , who leads the ODAIT, described the planned excavation as "unique and incredibly complex".