The 42-year-old, a former player for Donegal Celtic, was gunned down in the football team’s social club on Sunday, October 2 in west Belfast.

Following the murder, police released CCTV footage of the two men who carried out the shooting, arriving at and leaving the venue on Suffolk Road.

Fr McCafferty told mourners in Christ the Redeemer Church in Dunmurry: “We have gathered today, with Sean’s wife, Katrina, with his son, Nathan, and his daughter, Megan, with his parents, John and Anne, his sisters Nichola and Carrie, with his family circle and many friends, to implore the infinite mercy of Almighty God upon Sean’s soul.

Family and friends attend the funeral of Sean Fox at Christ the Redeemer Church in Lagmore

“Also, to entrust to the Lord’s keeping his heartbroken family and to ask Him to strengthen them for the difficult path ahead, of carrying this heavy cross of tragic bereavement and loss.”

He added: “Sean’s life was cruelly taken from him by ruthless and evil individuals. They set out, with deliberate intent and careful planning, to murder Sean.

“The ministers of God must speak the truth and faithfully preach as the Lord has given us direction.

“Therefore, I must say to those who perpetrated this diabolical atrocity, ‘flee from the wrath that is to come’ (a quote from Matthew Chapter 3 verse 7).

“For, if you will not repent, you most certainly will face the wrath of Almighty God in eternity when you, in your turn, leave this world.

“Those who ordered, planned and carried out this ruthless crime, their fate, if they persist in their sin and wickedness, is ‘the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels’ (another quote from the book of Matthew, this time chapter 25 verse 41).”

Fr McCafferty said that it was important to always pray for the conversion of those “whose evil lifestyles bring misery and heartbreak to others” that they will turn to God and repent.

