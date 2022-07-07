£30,000 drugs seized by police after bag thrown from window

The suspected Class B drugs were seized yesterday in the Asylum Road area of the city where local Response Policing officers were in the area dealing with an unrelated matter.

While there, they observed suspicious activity, and a bag thrown from a window of an address.

Officers successfully located the bag, which contained a significant quantity of suspected cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the drugs seized yesterdsy

With assistance from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood colleagues, a search of a nearby address was conducted where further suspected cannabis and other items was seized, and a man was arrested.

The man, aged 33 years old, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis.

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Hughes said: "Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

"We're grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101. The quicker we receive information the quicker we can act. Even if you think it's not significant, it could make all the difference.”