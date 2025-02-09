PSNI appeal after robber with knife stole cash and beer from off-licence in south Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information after a robber with a knife stole cash and beer from an off-licence in south Belfast on Saturday 9 February.

Police said a man armed with a knife entered the premises at Agincourt Avenue at around 8:45pm on Saturday and demanded staff hand over cash.

He then made off on foot with a sum of money, and a box of beer.

The robber was 5’10” tall wearing a grey coat with the hood up, dark Nike tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a medical face-mask.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a robbery at an off-licence on Agincourt Avenue in south Belfast on Saturday 9 February.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident or who captured any dash-cam or CCTV footage in the area that may be able to help with the investigation, to call detectives in Musgrave, on tel 101, quoting ref 1407-08/02/25.

A report can be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

