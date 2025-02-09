Detectives are appealing for information after a robber with a knife stole cash and beer from an off-licence in south Belfast on Saturday 9 February.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a man armed with a knife entered the premises at Agincourt Avenue at around 8:45pm on Saturday and demanded staff hand over cash.

He then made off on foot with a sum of money, and a box of beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The robber was 5’10” tall wearing a grey coat with the hood up, dark Nike tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a medical face-mask.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a robbery at an off-licence on Agincourt Avenue in south Belfast on Saturday 9 February.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident or who captured any dash-cam or CCTV footage in the area that may be able to help with the investigation, to call detectives in Musgrave, on tel 101, quoting ref 1407-08/02/25.