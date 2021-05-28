PSNI appeal for information after 50 gravestones vandalised in cemetery

Police in Newtownabbey received a report that a number of graves had been damaged in Carnmoney Cemetery. Picture by: Arthur Allison, Pacemaker.

Headstones were damaged and vases and ornaments overturned and smashed.

“Officers attended the scene and discovered damage had been caused to around 50 graves, with headstones damaged and vases and ornaments smashed or overturned,” said Inspector Patty.

“We are not treating this as any kind of hate crime, nor do we believe that there was any sectarian motive involved. One young person is helping us with our enquiries and we are not looking to speak to any other individuals in connection with the damage caused.

“The cemetery is well-kept and place of reflection for so many people. We understand that families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery will find this a very distressing and upsetting incident.”

Police appealed for anyone who may have any information that could assist the investigation to contact them on tel 101, quoting ref 1924 of 27/05/21. It is understood the young person assisting police is very vulnerable.

