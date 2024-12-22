PSNI appeal for information after the report of a burglary at a house in Lurgan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “It was reported that entry into a house in the area was gained via the back door, sometime before 8.20pm on Thursday, December 19.
“After rummaging through the house, the suspects later made off in a saloon style black Audi.
“Enquiries are ongoing to determine what has been taken from the house.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or other footage to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 354 of 20/12/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/