Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in the Sunningdale area of Lurgan.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “It was reported that entry into a house in the area was gained via the back door, sometime before 8.20pm on Thursday, December 19.

“After rummaging through the house, the suspects later made off in a saloon style black Audi.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine what has been taken from the house.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in the Sunningdale area of Lurgan

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or other footage to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 354 of 20/12/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/