PSNI appeal for information from the public after man sentenced to six years imprisonment following conviction for possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life

A 52-year-old man was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday 9 January, to six years imprisonment following his conviction for the offences of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Jan 2024, 10:53 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 10:59 GMT
A statement from the PSNI says that David Bond from Limavady was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the offences following re-arraignment on Tuesday 24 April 2023 at Laganside Crown Court.

The offences arose out of a police search at a property in Anderson Park, Limavady in November 2021 during which a functioning homemade shotgun and cartridges were found in a garden shed.

A number of other items including UDA badges, flags and plaques were also seized.

A shotgun and ammunition - not connected to this caseA shotgun and ammunition - not connected to this case
The statement adds that ‘Bond will serve at least four years in prison before he is eligible to apply for parole and, upon release, he will be subject to licence for a period of 12 months’.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “This case exemplifies the ramifications that exist for those who involve themselves with dangerous weapons and criminality.

"This investigation, by detectives in Causeway Coast & Glens, removed a dangerous weapon and individual from our local streets and prevented any harm being caused to our community as a result.

"I would encourage anyone with information that could help police tackle criminality of any kind in the district to get in touch with us.”