PSNI appealing for information after aggravated burglary at Lisburn home
The incident was reported yesterday, Saturday 9 November.
Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly before 9:30pm, it was reported that entry was gained to the rear of a house in the area by three men. Damage was caused to a rear patio door during the incident as one of the men was armed with a sledgehammer, as the men entered the property. It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident, as the men left the house and made off in a silver coloured car.”
Police said that no one was inside the property during the incident.
The PSNI is appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1633 09/11/24.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.
Alternatively, the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Information can also be reported via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/