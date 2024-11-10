PSNI appealing for information after aggravated burglary at Lisburn home

Police are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at a home in the Thornhill Gardens area of Lisburn.

The incident was reported yesterday, Saturday 9 November.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly before 9:30pm, it was reported that entry was gained to the rear of a house in the area by three men. Damage was caused to a rear patio door during the incident as one of the men was armed with a sledgehammer, as the men entered the property. It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident, as the men left the house and made off in a silver coloured car.”

Police said that no one was inside the property during the incident.

A general view of Thornhill Gardens in Lisburn. Photo: Google

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1633 09/11/24.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.

Alternatively, the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/