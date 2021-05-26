PSNI arrest man on suspicion of murder after fatal house fire

The fire, which took place on Friday May 21 around 11:40pm, is being treated as deliberate. The 42-year-old remains in police custody at this time.

Yesterday the PSNI named the man who died as 62-year-old Jimmy Thompson.

A second man was taken to hospital following the incident and was in a critical but stable condition at this time, police said yesterday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “Shortly after 11:40pm, colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a report of a fire at a mid-terraced bungalow in the area. Two men were rescued from the property, but sadly one man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance during the incident.”

In a post on social media local SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “I’ve just left the scene of a sadly fatal house fire overnight at Park View in Cloghouge.

“My sympathies with the family, friends and community of the gentleman who was sadly deceased.

“I know there is another person in the Royal and I pray they are able to make a full recovery.”

And Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins also expressed her condolences following the death. She added: “The local Cloughoge community are in shock today at the news of last night’s house fire at Park View, which has claimed the life of a man and left another person injured.

“This fire was a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the family and friends of the man who has lost his life. We hope that the person injured will make a full recovery.

“I would also like to express our deep gratitude to the emergency services who responded to last night’s fire.”

