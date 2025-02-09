PSNI arrest suspect after Limavady assault left 22-year-old man in critical condition in hospital
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “It was reported a 22-year-old man had been assaulted by another man in the Irish Green Street area of the town on Saturday morning, 1 February. He is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
“A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening, 8 February by officers on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in custody at this time.
“We would reiterate our appeal to anyone with any information, footage or who may have been in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 653 01/02/25.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/