Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into graffiti being sprayed on trains.

The PSNI said the arrests followed a “complex and time-intensive investigation” involving numerous agencies.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, from the operational support department, said: “Following extensive work conducted by officers in relation to reports received of graffiti spray-painted on trains, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of 32 counts of criminal damage, two of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and 13 of trespassing on railway on Thursday August 29.

“A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of 37 counts of criminal damage on Thursday August 29.

“Both men, who were arrested in the Belfast area, are in police custody at this time.”

He added: “If those involved in this type of offence believe their criminal activities will be ignored, this is a clear example that police will thoroughly investigate this type of offence.

“Criminal damage such as the graffiti of train carriages causes a significant monetary loss in cleaning the trains, which impacts the numerous rail users who are dependent on this mode of transport as these carriages are removed from service.”

Translink’s Hilton Parr, interim general manager, rail operations said: “We condemn any form of anti-social behaviour.

“We have a close working partnership with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and we welcome this outcome.”

Mr Donaldson added: “We are committed to tackling this kind of crime and would remind everyone to play their part.

“If you see something suspicious, report it to police as this information provided can help us apprehend criminals and bring them before the court.

“If you think you can help, contact us on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/report.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.