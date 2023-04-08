News you can trust since 1737
PSNI charge 26-year-old man with murder of Geila Ibram from Romania who was found at a home in Limerick

Police in Northern Ireland have charged a 26-year-old man with the murder of Geila Ibram from Romania.

By Alana Calvert, PA
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Gardai are continuing to liaise with their colleagues in Northern Ireland after PSNI announced a 26-year-old man had been charged with her murderGardai are continuing to liaise with their colleagues in Northern Ireland after PSNI announced a 26-year-old man had been charged with her murder
The 26-year-old victim was found at a home on Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday afternoon. On Friday night, detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch who are assisting An Garda Siochana with the murder investigation, said a 26-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Ms Ibram was formally identified by her family on Friday at the morgue in University Hospital Limerick. In a statement, Gardai said investigators have also now completed technical examinations of two separate scenes connected to the murder.

Both Gardai and PSNI continue to appeal for information that can assist with the investigation. Those with information can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.