PSNI charge 26-year-old man with murder of Geila Ibram from Romania who was found at a home in Limerick

Gardai are continuing to liaise with their colleagues in Northern Ireland after PSNI announced a 26-year-old man had been charged with her murder

The 26-year-old victim was found at a home on Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday afternoon. On Friday night, detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch who are assisting An Garda Siochana with the murder investigation, said a 26-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ibram was formally identified by her family on Friday at the morgue in University Hospital Limerick. In a statement, Gardai said investigators have also now completed technical examinations of two separate scenes connected to the murder.