PSNI charge man in relation to drugs offences after cannabis worth an estimated £150,000 seized in Belfast docks
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit charged a man after a vehicle search on Friday evening in the harbour area of West Bank Road, north Belfast.
A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was discovered. The man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.
He is due to appear Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, 25th November.
A police spokesperson said as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
On Friday evening, 22nd November a vehicle was stopped and searched in the harbour area of West Bank Road, north Belfast. Detective Sergeant Moore said: “Officers discovered a well-constructed hide between the rear seat of the vehicle and the boot – where a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was concealed - worth an estimated street value of up to £150,000. The suspected herbal cannabis has since been seized along with the vehicle for further forensic examination”. An additional search was also conducted in south Belfast.
Detective Sergeant Moore continued: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities.
“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.
“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.
“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”