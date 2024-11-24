PSNI charge man in relation to drugs offences after cannabis worth an estimated £150,000 seized in Belfast docks

An image of drugs seized by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in the Belfast harbour area.

A man has been charged in relation to drugs offences after the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of up to £150,000 in Belfast docks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit charged a man after a vehicle search on Friday evening in the harbour area of West Bank Road, north Belfast.

A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was discovered. The man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is due to appear Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, 25th November.

A police spokesperson said as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

On Friday evening, 22nd November a vehicle was stopped and searched in the harbour area of West Bank Road, north Belfast. Detective Sergeant Moore said: “Officers discovered a well-constructed hide between the rear seat of the vehicle and the boot – where a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was concealed - worth an estimated street value of up to £150,000. The suspected herbal cannabis has since been seized along with the vehicle for further forensic examination”. An additional search was also conducted in south Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Moore continued: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.