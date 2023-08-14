PSNI data breach: chief constable confirms information is 'in the hands of dissident republicans'

Chief Constable Simon Byrne provides an update on the PSNI data breach. Photo: Matt Mackey/Presseye

Last week the police service revealed that the names of about 10,000 officers and staff had been mistakenly released in response to a routine Freedom of Information request.

Details released include the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

On Monday evening, Simon Byrne said the dissident republicans are now expected to use the information to “generate fear and uncertainty” among police officers and staff.

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“We are obviously investigating where we think this leak went but we’ve said from last week there was an assumption that this would get into the wrong hands, and we’re now just confirming that,” he said.

Mr Byrne paid tribute to all of his staff for demonstrating “tremendous resolve and resilience” in recent days, and said their safety and welfare remains the “top priority”.

He said: “Weekend events have shown their determination to stick to our values and continue to serve the public with commitment and professionalism. We have been strongly supported by a range of cyber specialists from across the policing system in dealing with this unprecedented incident.

“We have measures in place to reassure and advise our workforce of what this risk means for them. We will continue to liaise with the policing board and the UK Government as well as other partners as we develop our response to this matter.”

On Monday morning, Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly said a copy of a document was posted overnight on a wall close to the Sinn Fein office on the Falls Road.

Mr Kelly said it included information about a “substantial number” of police officers and staff, although their names had been redacted.

Responding to that development, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd confirmed that an investigation has begun, and said: “We are aware that some redacted information from the Tuesday August 8 data breach has allegedly been posted on a wall in west Belfast today, Monday August 14.”

Last Wednesday it emerged that the theft of documents, including a spreadsheet containing the names of more than 200 serving officers and staff, and a police issue laptop and radio, from a car in Newtownabbey in July, is also being investigated.

Following Monday’s press conference at police headquarters, the chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, urged all police officers and staff to exercise maximum vigilance.

Mr Kelly said: “Since this major data breach, and subsequent breach, the PSNI was operating on a working hypothesis that the information on all police officers and staff would end up in the hands of dissidents and organised criminals.

“The chief constable’s announcement therefore comes as no great surprise. However, it makes it all the more imperative for each and every colleague to exercise maximum vigilance. We must do all we can to frustrate and prevent attacks on our colleagues and their families.”

Mr Kelly added: “Our men and women are resilient and resourceful. They must call on all their training and professionalism to counter this ugly consequence of a monumental data breach.“Even though we believed from the outset the data would find its way into the hands of people intent on murdering or maiming our colleagues, it is obviously a deeply worrying development.