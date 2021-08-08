PSNI describe overnight disturbances in Dungannon as "disgraceful"

Masonry and petrol bombs were thrown and items set on fire during the disturbances.

From approximately 10:40pm last night to around 2:30am today a number of reports were made about incidents in the vicinity of the Ballygawley Road.

It's believed approximately 20 to 30 people, including a number of masked individuals, were involved.

PSNI picture showing furniture on fire in an attempt to block the roadway at Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, earlier today.

Officers responded and attended the area where two police vehicles were damaged after a petrol bomb and other missiles were thrown.

In one of the incidents , a petrol bomb was thrown at a car being driven by a member of the public.

Inspector Knipe said: "These were disgraceful scenes that took place last night and we are thankful that no one was injured. What happened last night is completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

"We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice.

PSNI picture of the aftermath of last year's disorder on the Ballygawley Road, Dungannon.

"As we investigate these incidents, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and witnessed what happened, or who captured what happened on their dash cam to call us on 101, and quote reference number 2086 of 07/08/21."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via the PSNI website. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using their website.

