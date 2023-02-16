Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 12:20am, it was reported that petrol had been poured through the letterbox of a house at Fort Avenue, Bangor.

“An individual said to have been wearing gloves, and their hood up and face covered, was subsequently seen leaving the area on foot.

“A short time later, shortly before 12:40am, a second report was received of petrol being poured through the letterbox of a property in the Fort Drive area.

“A third report was also received shortly after 3.30am of petrol being poured through the letterbox of another house in the Fort Avenue area.”

Detective Sergeant Bell continued: “We are also investigating a report of suspected bullet holes being discovered in the living room window of a property at Fort Terrace shortly before 12:55am.

“Further damage was located inside an interior wall inside the house.

“A man, described as being around 6 ft in height, 30 to 40 years old, and of a muscular build, was reported to have been seen in the area at the time. He was described as wearing dark coloured clothing, including loose fitting bottoms, a tight top, and he had his hood up.”

Police at the scene in Fort Terrace and Fort Drive where a number of incidents took place on Wednesday night. Police have reported petrol was pour through a number of letterboxes and suspected bullet holes were found in one house.

Detective Sergeant Bell concluded: “Our enquiries are continuing, and at this stage, we are investigating a link between these incidents.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, or anyone with any information which may assist us, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 15 of 16/02/23.”