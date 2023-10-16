PSNI detectives issue appeal after car driven into business premises and set on fire

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning October 16

Detectives in Newtownabbey are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack on a vehicle on the Shore Road, in the early hours of this morning, Monday October 16th.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We received a report that a car had crashed into a business premises around 1.40am and was subsequently set alight.

Enquiries into the incident are underway and we are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 87 16/10/23.”