PSNI detectives issue appeal after car driven into business premises and set on fire

October 16
By Michael Cousins
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Detectives in Newtownabbey are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack on a vehicle on the Shore Road, in the early hours of this morning, Monday October 16th.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We received a report that a car had crashed into a business premises around 1.40am and was subsequently set alight.

Enquiries into the incident are underway and we are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 87 16/10/23.”

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.