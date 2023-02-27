PSNI forced to release 'incapacitant spray' after gang attack man then turn attention on officers

Police have said that shortly before 2am, officers received and responded to a report of a man having been attacked by a group of people when he exited the vehicle in which he was travelling, after it was surrounded by a number of individuals.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “It was reported that he was assaulted with weapons, sustaining wounds to his back and shoulders.

“The vehicle was taken, and later located in the Springhill Gardens area.

Hospital

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Upon arrival of police, a number of individuals behaved in a disorderly manner towards officers, and following several attempts to bring calm to the situation, it was necessary for an officer to deploy an incapacitant spray in an attempt to bring the incident under control.”

Detective Sergeant Alexander added that their enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing, and they are appealing to anyone who may have information which could assist them to get in touch.

He added that the number to call is 101, quoting reference number 115 of 27/02/23.