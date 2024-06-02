PSNI Glider route anti-social behaviour clampdown in west Belfast following stone throwing

PSNI officers policing the Glider route in West Belfast

Youths climbing onto the roof of a Glider bus, and a child being hit by a stone, has led to a police clampdown on anti-social behaviour affecting the west Belfast route.

The PSNI has described the incidents as “incredibly reckless,” and issued a reminder that those committing the offences face “very real prospect of prosecution and a criminal record”.

Chief Inspector Conway said reports were received on Friday that related to the Glider service in the Stewartstown Road area.

“Shortly before 4pm it was reported youths were on a Glider roof. No damage was caused and thankfully, no injuries were reported,” C/Insp Conway said.

“However, we cannot stress enough how incredibly dangerous and reckless this type of behaviour is and someone could end up seriously injured.

“Officers attended following this report – though no youths in the area were detected.”

The PSNI said a second report was received around 7pm – that a stone or a rock was thrown at a Glider, breaking the window and hitting a young child on the leg.

C/Insp Conway continued: “Thankfully, medical attention was not required and our investigation is continuing at this time to determine exactly what happened. Those involved in this type of behaviour need to be aware of the seriousness of their actions.

“Even a small stone can shatter a windscreen, obstruct the view of the driver and cause a collision that could result in serious injury or even death.

“Officers, including those from our Safe Transport Team will be out and about this weekend – increasing patrols in the area to prevent reoccurrences of any such reports.

“We would also ask parents and guardians to also speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.

“Enquiries into both of these reports are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have mobile or other footage of what happened, to contact police on 101 quoting references 1157 and 1534 31/05/24.”