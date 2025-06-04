PSNI granted more time to question suspect after north Belfast woman's death

Detectives investigating the murder of Marie Green in north Belfast have this morning, Wednesday 4 June, been granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
Last evening police confirmed they were investigating a sudden death in the Shore Road.

The victim has been named by police as 71-year-old Marie Green.

And a man aged 31 from Belfast was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

