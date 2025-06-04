EuroMillions Results: No winner from Tuesday June 3 jackpot so rollover this Friday of £208 million

Last night's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at an impressive £201,083,864 million - here's the winning numbers – 12 – 15 – 48 – 47 – 48.

And the Lucky Stars were: 05, 07.

The Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: HKVV08213

EuroMillions

But with no winner, this means the jackpot has rolled over, so if a lucky single ticket holder manages to win the jackpot on Friday (June 6) they will walk away with an incredible £208million.

Allwyn, which operates the National Lottery, said Friday’s jackpot would be the biggest prize the UK has ever seen if someone claims the top prize.

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize.

And you can also check here if you are entitled to any unclaimed prizes.

Winning the lottery

An anonymous UK ticket holder won the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022, while just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.