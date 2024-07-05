PSNI investigate arson at premises on Ballyutoag Road, Antrim

By Johnny McNabb
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:24 BST
Police say they are investigating a link between an arson at a business premises in the Ballyutoag Road area of Antrim on Friday with a report of suspicious objects in the same area last month.

Detectives are appealing for information following Friday’s incident after it was reported around 6.30am that a small fire had been discovered and extinguished near a portable building.

It is thought the fire was started sometime between 1am and 1.20am.

Police attended and discovered damage to some wooden decking. It is being treated as arson and a link is being investigated with a report made on June 12 of two suspicious objects found in the same area, prompting a security alert. These items were later declared as elaborate hoaxes.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at a business premises in the Ballyutoag Road area of Antrim on Friday (July 5)

An investigation is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident or June’s security alert to contact police at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 205 05/07/24.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who would have any dashcam footage of the Ballyutoag Road area around this time to get in contact.