PSNI investigating arson attack at observation platform in Crommelin Wood Donaghadee
A report was received on Monday, 13th October that the wooden platform, located within Crommelin Wood had been extensively damaged.
Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze on Sunday evening at approximately 8pm.
We are treating this report as arson, with enquiries ongoing. Unfortunately due to the damage caused to the structure – it is now unusable and will cost a significant amount to replace.
We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of what happened that we could review. Please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 631 13/10/25.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/