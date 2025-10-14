PSNI investigating arson attack at observation platform in Crommelin Wood Donaghadee

Fire engine

Police are appealing for information after an observation platform was destroyed by a fire in Donaghadee.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report was received on Monday, 13th October that the wooden platform, located within Crommelin Wood had been extensively damaged.

Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze on Sunday evening at approximately 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are treating this report as arson, with enquiries ongoing. Unfortunately due to the damage caused to the structure – it is now unusable and will cost a significant amount to replace.

We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of what happened that we could review. Please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 631 13/10/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/