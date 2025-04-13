PSNI investigating reports of 'extremely troubling' violence on Ballyholme beach - as MP says weapons may have been used

The PSNI says it is continuing to investigate reports of a large altercation at Ballyholme Beach in Bangor.

Police are investigating what have been described as “extremely troubling” fights between groups of young people on Ballyholme beach in Bangor at the weekend – and have condemned false online rumours that a male had been killed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Down MP Alex Easton said he was deeply concerned by “reports of a large-scale disturbance” at the beach on Friday evening. He welcomed the police response to the incident as “swift and appropriate” and commended officers for their efforts in maintaining public order.

The independent MP said: “It is extremely troubling to hear that weapons may have been used during the altercation and that multiple videos are circulating online, showing fights between large groups. I urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage or information to come forward and cooperate fully with the PSNI. It is vital that those responsible are identified and held to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to take this opportunity to stress the importance of acting responsibly on social media. Speculation about fatalities, which the police have confirmed to be untrue, only causes unnecessary panic and distress. We must all be mindful of the impact our words can have online.

“With the return of good weather, it is only natural that people want to enjoy our beautiful coastline. However, anti-social behaviour of this kind cannot and will not be tolerated. Young people must understand that such actions can have lasting consequences for their futures.

“I would again appeal to anyone with information to do the right thing and speak to the police. Let us work together to ensure Ballyholme Beach remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone”.

A PSNI spokesperson said they were continuing to investigate reports of a “large altercation at Ballyholme Beach”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also understand there’s footage of what happened circulating online. In order to assist us with the ongoing investigation – we’re asking anyone in possession of the footage, or witnessed what happened, to get in touch”.