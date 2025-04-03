PSNI investigating the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan have charged a man with murder

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan on Thursday, 27th February, have charged a man with murder.
Read More
Gillian Jeffers: Northern Ireland school heartbroken after death of classroom as...

The 33-year-old man has been charged with murder, robbery and going equipped for burglary and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 4th April.

A 34-year-old man also arrested remains in custody at this time.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice