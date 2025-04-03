PSNI investigating the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan have charged a man with murder
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan on Thursday, 27th February, have charged a man with murder.
The 33-year-old man has been charged with murder, robbery and going equipped for burglary and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 4th April.
A 34-year-old man also arrested remains in custody at this time.