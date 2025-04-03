Gillian Jeffers: Northern Ireland school heartbroken after death of classroom assistant with 'big smile and infectious personality'
An announcement under ‘Sad news’ on Millington Primary School, Craigavon website said: ‘It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Gillian Jeffers.
‘Mrs Jeffers was a beloved classroom assistant in our school for the last 30 years.
‘As a cornerstone of the Foundation Stage, she provided the building blocks for countless young children, helping them take their first steps in education.
‘Through patience, encouragement and unwavering support, Mrs Jeffers nurtured a love of learning, starting many children on their reading journey and laying the foundations for their future success.
‘Mrs Jeffers had a way of lighting up every room she walked into, with her big smile and infectious personality.
‘She had a gift for bringing joy to both children and adults and will be sadly missed in Millington. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gillian’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Her legacy of dedication and kindness to Millington will never be forgotten.
‘As a mark of respect, Millington Primary School, will be closed on Friday 4th April 2025’.
Meanwhile widespread tributes have been paid to the Portadown classroom assistant.
A funeral notice in funeraltimes.com confirmed Gillian Jeffers passed away in hospital on Tuesday.
Mrs Jeffers was a member of staff at Millington Primary School and also a mother-of-two.
The death notice described her as the ‘Beloved mother of Benjamin (Rebekah) & Lucy (Matthew), much loved daughter of Brenda Redpath & Kenneth Crawford & stepdaughter of Clifford Redpath & Noelle Crawford, dear sister of Lorraine and Eve, cherished auntie to Ellie, Grace, Rebecca, Joel, Jake, Maisy & Reuben and sister-in-law of Thomas & Stuart.’ Her funeral will be held in St. Saviours Parish Church, Dobbin on Friday (April 4) at 1pm followed by interment in Kernan cemetery.
Tributes have been paid by her friends on social media.
One colleague wrote online: “The entire Millington family are heartbroken by the loss of our Gillian. She was always smiling and ready for a laugh. A friend to everyone. The pupils adored her. She will be sorely missed by all of us. Love to Lucy and Ben.”
Other tributes said:
- ‘We will all miss you Gilly. Your smile lit up a room. Your laugh will be forever ingrained in my heart. You are loved beyond words!! I will treasure you in my heart forever . Deepest sympathies and prayers to your entire family at this difficult time xo’
- ‘I’m so sorry to hear this tragic news, there are no words to give on the loss of such a beautiful vibrant girl, keeping her entire family in my prayers & thoughts. God bless you all & please give some comfort in the days & weeks ahead’
- ‘Totally heartbreaking Gillian was a ray of sunshine. She will be sorely missed. Keeping Ben, Lucy and the family circle in thoughts and prayers. X’
- ‘So sad to hear this news today. Gillian was a lovely fun person to be around. She was always smiling and brightened up everyone’s day. Praying for all her family.’
