Two suspects - one of which was armed with a baseball bat - grabbed a bag containing a sum of money from the victim’s vehicle and were able to make their escape.

The incident occurred around 10.15am on Hanna Street in north Belfast.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by two men as he was leaving the location where he had been making a drop off. He noticed the two men looking at him as he was carrying a bag containing a sum of money.

"As he tried to lock himself in his vehicle, one of the men, armed with a baseball bat, was able to open the front passenger door and snatch the bag.

“The victim did not sustain any injuries but has been left extremely shaken by the incident.

"The two suspects made off in the direction of North Queen Street and are described as being in their early 20s and are of slim build. One was wearing a beige coloured hooded top and had a black scarf tied around his lower face.