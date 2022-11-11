PSNI issue update on hijacking arrest

Detectives had appealed for information and witnesses following a report of a car hijacking in Antrim on Wednesday evening, 9 November.Detective Sergeant Lyttle said previously: “Police observed a white Mini on the Oldstone Road around 9.40pm where damage had been caused to its wheel and front tyres.“A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of theft, common assault and hijacking. He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.“Our investigation is underway and we would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking or noticed any unusual activity, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage, in the Oldstone Road area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2025 of 09/11/22.”