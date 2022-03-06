PSNI issue update on suspected abduction of young male

Police initially made the appeal on Saturday evening, in relation to a report of a male being forced into a van in east Belfast on Friday.

Chief Inspector Mark Roberts said: “We received a report that a young male was forced into a van in the Connswater Grove area shortly after 10pm.

“The van was then seen driving down Severn Street then towards Dee Street. It is believed the van had an English registration plate and a company name on the side.”

The PSNI says the incident was nothing untoward.

The PSNI then appealed for information on the incident.

However, on Sunday morning the PSNI released an update on the case.

A spokesperson said: “Following further enquiries, police have identified all parties involved in relation to an incident which occurred at the Connswater Grove area of East Belfast on Friday 4th March. We are pleased to confirm this was nothing untoward and would thank the public for their assistance.”

