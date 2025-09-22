PSNI jeep 'rendered unfit for use after being attacked by a crowd'

A police vehicle has been rendered unfit for use after being attacked by a crowd whilst officers responded to an incident in Kilkeel during the early hours of this morning, Monday 22 September.

A PSNI statement says that officers were called to the Carn Gardens area at around midnight following reports that a group of masked men were attacking a house.

Upon arrival police found windows at the address had been smashed and damage caused to the exterior of the property.

PSNI Kodiaq damaged in attack

Whilst police were at the address, a crowd of around 35 people gathered and continued to throw items at the house, and at one point set fire to the front garden.

The crowd, many of whom were masked, also attacked a police vehicle causing significant damage including two slashed tyres and paint thrown over the bodywork.

Chief Inspector Adam Ruston said: “The police vehicle is now off the road and will be unavailable for use by local officers to respond to reports from the public for a period of time whilst repairs are carried out.

"I cannot emphasise enough the foolhardiness of attacking and damaging police vehicles which are needed in order for us to be able to respond to emergencies of all kinds in the local community.

"And to those involved in attacking the house and the police car, whatever your motivation your actions are unlawful and we are investigating.

"Body worn video has been captured, and will be examined along with all available CCTV and other recorded footage.