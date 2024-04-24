Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Killough is situated near Downpatrick in Co Down.

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: “Police received a report on Monday, 22nd April of an altercation between a number of men in the Main Street area.

NIAS

“It was reported shortly before 8.45pm that four men were travelling into Killough in two separate vehicles, when a vehicle approached them from the side and stopped their car.

“A number of men allegedly disembarked from this vehicle and began attempting to drag a man from one of the other two vehicles.

“The suspects then proceeded to assault him with weapons and a brawl ensued between the men who were present in the area.

“Two of the men who were injured required hospital treatment for their injuries which are not believed to have been life-threatening.

“A short time later officers arrested two men, aged 60 and 37, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as other related offences.

“They were questioned by detectives and later released on bail pending further enquiries as the investigation continues.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 8.30pm and 8.45pm in the Main Street area of the town to make contact with police.

“Anyone with information that could help, including dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1785 22/04/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/