PSNI make arrest made after ram-raid gang make off with haul of coats

The PSNI has arrested a 26-year-old man after a ram-raid gang attacked a shop in Belfast City Centre.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Police were alerted at around 8.30pm that a dark blue Volkswagen Golf had been driven into the front door of retail premises at Bedford Street.

“At least three men entered the premises, before making off with a number of coats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI has made one arrest

“The males then left the area in the vehicle, which was located a short time later by police at College Square North.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident, and is currently in police custody.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or has any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 1821 of 06/12/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry