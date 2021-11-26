With the end of 2021 in sight that means only one thing and that's Spotify Wrapped.

This yearly recap from Spotify shows you all the songs, artists and podcasts that made your year.

It also highlights the most popular artists and songs that have been entertaining people around the world.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Spotify Wrapped.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Wrapped is a showcase of what you have been listening to this year, displayed on your app in colourful infographic slides, which you can then share on your social media account.

Spotify will release Spotify Wrapped at the start of December.

Spotify say that Wrapped is, "a deep dive into the artists, songs, and podcasts that defined your 2021. The more you listen, the better your Wrapped will be when we launch later this year."

When will Spotify Wrapped 2021 be released?

The official date has not been confirmed, however Spotify say they plan to release Wrapped in early December.

In previous years Spotify Wrapped has came out in first week of December and it is expected to do the same this year.

Spotify acknowledged this year's Spotify Wrapped on Twitter speculating on when the information would be released, stating, 'Let the countdown begin.'

When does Spotify Wrapped stop tracking?

Spotify Wrapped stops tracking what you've been listening to by November, with the data used covering from January 2 to October 31.

This year’s data has already been completed.

How to get Spotify Wrapped 2021?

For anyone with the app you will be able to access Spotify Wrapped here once it has launched.

If you want to do more of a deep dive into your listening habits, you can also find your yearly data by searching. 'wrapped,' within your app.

Who is expected to be the most streamed artist of 2021?

There are many artists who are tipped for the top position.

Justin Bieber claimed the top streaming position for artists worldwide in August, with Ed Sheeran coming in second.

While Adele' s release of her new single, Easy on Me, saw her reach the highest stream count in October.

Taylor Swift released her new album in November, but with data being cut off from October 31, Swift may not make it to the top spot until 2022.

Who was the most streamed artist of Spotify Wrapped 2020?

The most streamed artist on Spotify in 2020 was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny who clocked up more than 8.3 billion streams.

The top album spot also went to Bad Bunny, closely followed by The Weekend, Post Malone, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa.

The most streamed female in 2020 was Billie Eilish who won it for the second year running.