Spotify Wrapped will be released in the coming days, so why not rediscover some of your former favourites while you wait?

You can revisit old Spotify Wrapped playlists and relive your favourite tunes that defined 2017 or 2020.

Here's all you need to know about how to see previous Spotify Wrapped playlists.

Can you revisit old Spotify Wrapped?

Yes, you can access Spotify Wrapped up to 2016, which gives you five whole years of tracks to look back on.

How do I find old Spotify wraps?

You can access your previous Spotify Wrapped playlists from 2016-2020.

Spotify Wrapped is available through your Spotify account, we've put together the links to Spotify Wraps of 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 below, all you need to do is login and click on the link to access your data.

Links to Spotify Wrapped 2016-2020:

When will Spotify Wrapped 2021 be released?

The official date has not been confirmed, however Spotify say they plan to release Wrapped in early December.

In previous years Spotify Wrapped has came out in first week of December and it is expected to do the same this year.

Who is expected to be the most streamed artist of 2021?

There are many artists who are tipped for the top position.

Justin Bieber claimed the top streaming position for artists worldwide in August, with Ed Sheeran coming in second.

While Adele's release of her new single, Easy on Me, saw her reach the highest stream count in October.

Taylor Swift released her new album in November, but with data being cut off from October 31, Swift may not make it to the top spot until 2022