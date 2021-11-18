Garth Brooks has announced he will be playing two concerts in Croke Park for September 2022, with tickets going on sale next Thursday.

It has been seven years since Garth Brooks was meant to perform in Croke Park in 2014, with those five shows having to be cancelled.

Fans will once again be thrilled to be able to see the singer live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are Garth Brook's 2022 tour dates?

Two dates have been confirmed for Garth Brook's upcoming tour, with shows being held in Dublin's Croke Park.

Friday, September 9, 2022.

Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Garth Brooks has confirmed he will be playing two shows in 2022 at Dublin's Croke Park.

These will be the only concert dates for the American singer-songwriter in Europe.

How much are tickets?

There are two ticket prices available.

Seated ticket prices are 81.00 Euro.

GA tickets are priced at 65.45 Euro.

When do Garth Brooks tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 25, at 8am at Ticketmaster.ie