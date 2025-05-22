PSNI probe criminal damage to 'welcome sign' in Garvagh - locals commended for "swift action"

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 22nd May 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 15:29 BST

Police received a report of criminal damage to a ‘welcome sign’ in the Garvagh area on Wednesday, 21st May.
In a statement Inspector Brogan said: "It was reported that traffic signage, a bridge and a welcome sign had been spray-painted in the Glenullin Road area.

"We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

PSNI

"Enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone who might be able to assist, to contact us on 101."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Councillor, Allister Kyle, commended “locals in Garvagh who managed to get rid of the grafitti swiftly”.

The TUV Councillor: “The people of Garvagh should be commended for their swift action”.

