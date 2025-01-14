PSNI probing shooting of an off-duty police officer last week us asking man who dropped off passenger at Corr's Corner to contact them
A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says: “Detectives investigating the shooting of an off duty police officer in Newtownabbey last week are issuing an appeal for a specific witness to get in touch.
"We believe that the suspect in this case was picked up in the vicinity of Corrs Corner at around 9pm on the night of the shooting, Monday 6 January by a man driving a red car.
"The driver, who is being sought as a witness only, is understood to have been accompanied in the car by a young girl, possibly around 11 years old.
"The suspect was then dropped off by this vehicle, which is described as possibly being a red Vauxhall Astra, in the Manse Road area.
"We would like to speak to the driver of this car as part of our investigation.
"Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1699 06/01/25.”